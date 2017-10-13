Longtime N.H. Lawmaker, Former Speaker Looks To Reclaim Gavel

The New Hampshire House Speaker's job could soon be available as current House Speaker Shawn Jasper says he's applying to be the next state agriculture commissioner

Gene Chandler has been a House rep for 18 terms – two of which he served as Speaker.

Currently he’s the deputy speaker, which he says makes him the best person to take over the gavel if Jasper does leave later this year.

“I’m prepared – I dealt with all the committees and all the staff, and all the people involved in the legislation that is ongoing, so I have no learning curb for getting started in the very, very short time we’ll have to start, Chandler said Friday.

But Chandler, a Republican from Bartlett, isn’t the only one in the race. Republicans Laurie Sanborn, John Burt and James McConnell have also thrown their hats in. If Jasper does step down, the Speaker’s election will be held late November.