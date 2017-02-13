Related Program: 
The Exchange

Love In The Digital Era

By The Exchange 35 minutes ago
  • Pixabay.com

We're nearly always connected thanks to technology like social media, dating apps, and smartphones. Others are only a click away, making it easier to keep in touch, and meet new people. But could this technology change the way we interact face-to-face, or impact our long-term relationships?

Tags: 
Dating
Online Dating
relationships
Love
Valentine's Day

