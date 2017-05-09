In Manchester, Combining Social Work and Police Work to Help Troubled Kids

Research shows kids exposed to trauma are more likely to be violent – and victims of violence—later in life. Now, the Manchester Police Department is trying to do something about that.

Police Sergeant Peter Marr leads two social works across the police department parking lot. One is carrying a colorful bag of toys. The trio piles into an unmarked police car and head to the city’s South End.

They’re off to go do something police don’t usually do. They’re going back to the scene of a crisis where police were called earlier this week. This time, they’re not going to enforce any laws. They’re going to see if they can help.

Nicole LeDoux a lieutenant with the Manchester police department, oversees the juvenile and domestic violence units. She works back at the station, and is a fast-talking down to business lieutenant. In 2015, she helped crunch the numbers that initially inspired what is now a grant-funded pilot project. She found that in a single year, 400 Manchester kids had been at either domestic violence incidents or overdoses when police were called.

“Can you imagine responding to a call, where you have a six year old who’s been the 911 caller because their parent has overdosed?” she says. “Police, Fire, EMS – you deal with the overdose, because that’s your job. But in your mind you’re thinking man, that’s a lot for that kid to handle.”

Ledoux sees kids at overdose scenes, homicides, assaults, and more often than anything, at domestic violence incidents. Maybe a perpetrator gets arrested. The victim gets services. The kids? They were being ignored.

It’s not the police’s job to help bystanders.. But Ledoux says police see the consequences all the time

“Ten years into your career you go to a domestic violence call and it’s now an adult who was a kid at a (domestic violence) call you went to 10 years ago,” Ledoux says. “It’s well documented. If that’s what you grow up in and nobody steps in, and says that’s not the normal behavior between two people who are cohabitation and having a family, if nobody ever teaches you that, then you don’t know that.”

So how do you interrupt a cycle of violence?

Steve Durost’s mental health and arts therapy center is inside a castle. Outside, there are turrets and stone facing. Inside you’re greeted by music, and a seven foot replica of a knight in armor.

Durost specializes in childhood trauma. Up a spiral staircase, in a room full of toys and coloring books, he tells me there is a way to overcome it.

“There’s really an amazing thing that happens,” he says. “When we really feel heard, and when we really feel witnessed, we feel more grounded, we feel more safe, and of course a lot of times domestic violence in a family is secret.”

Now Manchester police are working to get kids to this place, and others like it. Places where - ideally along with their parents - kids can be seen and heard by professionals. It’s not easy. Parents in crisis can be too overwhelmed to call mental health centers for their kids. And not everyone wants to take parenting advice from police.

That’s why, for four hours, twice a week, a police officer and two social workers return to the doorsteps of recent 911 calls. They’re nearly one year in to a three year pilot project.

Tonight, Sergeant Peter Marr will knock on doors and say this:

“Hey, how you doing, I’m Sergeant Peter Marr with the Manchester Police Department, we’re here because your child, according to our police reports, was witness to a traumatic event.”

Usually, that’s where Sergeant Marr steps aside, and Angela Delyani steps in.

“So then I would say that I’m the advocate from the Manchester community health center, and there are services that are available for the children to deal with the traumatic event that they witnessed.”

Most of all Delyani is hoping to get the parent’s signature.

The police can send the family’s contact information over to a health center, and let the center follow up. It takes the burden off of the parent, and makes it more likely kids will get help.