Manchester Police Investigate Officer Charged In Hit And Run

A Manchester police officer allegedly struck a pedestrian with his car early Sunday morning, then fled the scene.

The victim suffered only minor injuries. Officer Steven Comacchia, the alleged driver in the hit and run, is now on leave from the department without pay. He has been charged with a misdemeanor and could face fines or up to a year in jail.

Manchester police chief, Nick Willard, said his department does not know if Comacchia was under the influence of any substances at the time.

“That is something we do not know, because we did not locate or speak to the officer until the very next day,” he told reporters on Tuesday.

Willard said officers went to Comacchia’s home and located his car immediately following the incident. Howoever, he said, nobody answered the door.

Willard said he has decided not to turn the investigation over to state police, as he is not concerned with any conflicts of interest.

“I know we’re going to do the right things,” he said, “the right way, for the right reasons.”