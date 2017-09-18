Manchester VA Offers Sessions for Vets Impacted by Vietnam War Documentary

The Manchester VA is offering drop-in sessions for New Hampshire Vietnam veterans who are emotionally impacted by a documentary on the Vietnam War. The 10-part series by filmmaker Ken Burns is now airing on PBS.

New Hampshire Representative Steve Shurtleff of Concord served in Vietnam and says for many Vietnam vets, the wounds are still fresh.

Shurtleff served in Vietnam with the U.S. Army Military Police from July 1967 to July 1968. He recently watched a preview of "The Vietnam War" at the Red River Theatres. He says it brought back a lot of memories.

"Those of us who served in Vietnam, I think, tend to be closed-mouth and don't really want to talk a lot about it," he says. "I think it's healthy that we do and talk to people that understand and can possibly give us some advice to deal with the emotions we're still feeling."

The sessions at the Manchester VA Medical Center are scheduled for 2 p.m. on each of the next three Fridays: Sept. 22, Sept. 29, and Oct. 6. The center’s number for veterans to call is 800-892-8384.