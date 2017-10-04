Manchester VA Whistleblower Announces Bid for Congress

  • Peter Biello / NHPR

One of the dozen Manchester VA whistleblowers has announced his candidacy for Congress.

Stewart Levenson says he will challenge Democrat Annie Kuster in New Hampshire's second district as a Republican.

He and other doctors came forward last summer with allegations of leadership failures at the Manchester VA that resulted in patient harm. 

Levenson says his expertise in healthcare administration makes him the best qualified candidate to legislate changes to the US healthcare system. "And I think healthcare is the seminal issue of the first part of the 21st century," he says.

Levenson says he is unhappy with the pace of reform at the VA and says his candidacy will keep the issue in the public eye.

Jack Flanagan, a Republican from Brookline is already running. Kuster is serving her third, two-year term in Congress. 

NH Politics
Manchester VA

Women Vets Seek Safe Space For Care After Flood At Manchester VA

By Oct 2, 2017
Peter Biello / NHPR

When a pipe burst at the Manchester VA Medical Center last July, the ensuing flood ruined spaces where veterans meet their doctors. One of those spaces was dedicated to women's health. Now, as the VA rebuilds itself, some see an opportunity to improve the experience for women veterans.

Before July's flood, to get to the women's health clinic at the Manchester VA, women needed to walk through the front door, climb a flight of stairs to the elevator, and ride it up to the sixth floor.

Makeup of N.H. VA Task Force Announced, Some Whistleblowers Say They Were Shut Out of Process

By Sep 14, 2017

The Department of Veterans Affairs has released a list of the twelve people who will serve on a task force looking at the future of health care for New Hampshire veterans.

Since July, a dozen whistleblowers have come forward with allegations of substandard care at the Manchester VA.  One of those whistleblowers, cardiologist Erik Funk, will serve on the task force.

The list also includes four people who are not VA employees and five who are not New Hampshire residents.

Ed Kois, a VA doctor and leader of the whistleblowers, said that's a problem.

Delegation Again Pushes for Full-Service Veterans Hospital

By Sep 25, 2017
Peter Biello / NHPR

Members of New Hampshire's congressional delegation are again pushing for a full-service veterans hospital.

Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin has said that a task force he appointed would develop a plan to provide "full services" in New Hampshire.

But Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan and others in the delegation worry the VA is backing away from that plan.

A subsequent announcement on the task force emphasizes the hospital should "best meet the needs" of the state's veterans.

White River Junction, Vt. VA Hospital Faced Unusually Large Budget Deficit

By Jan 30, 2017
Peter Biello / NHPR

The Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center in White River Junction, Vt. experienced one of the worst budget deficits among New England VA hospitals last year.

The hospital needed an additional $8.5 million to meet expenses at the end of the last fiscal year,  roughly four percent of its total budget. The VA regional office in Massachusetts, known as VISN 1, provided that funding.

The White River Junction, Vt. VA hospital serves more than 26,000 veterans in Coos, Grafton, Sullivan and Cheshire Counties in New Hampshire as well as the entire state of Vermont.

Manchester VA Offers Sessions for Vets Impacted by Vietnam War Documentary

By Sep 18, 2017
"The Vietnam War" documentary

   

The Manchester VA is offering drop-in sessions for New Hampshire Vietnam veterans who are emotionally impacted by a documentary on the Vietnam War. The 10-part series by filmmaker Ken Burns is now airing on PBS.

New Hampshire Representative Steve Shurtleff of Concord served in Vietnam and says for many Vietnam vets, the wounds are still fresh.

Shurtleff served in Vietnam with the U.S. Army Military Police from July 1967 to July 1968. He recently watched a preview of "The Vietnam War" at the Red River Theatres. He says it brought back a lot of memories.

12 Named to Manchester VA Medical Review Task Force

By Sep 14, 2017

 

The Manchester VA Medical Center has appointed a 12-member task force to make recommendations on the future of New Hampshire’s only veterans hospital.

The appointments were the latest step toward reform since the Boston Globe reported in July on a whistleblower complaint, which described a fly-infested operating room, surgical instruments that weren’t always sterilized and patients whose conditions were ignored.

'Catastrophic' Pipe Failure At Manchester VA Causes Flooding, Water Damage

By Jul 19, 2017
Thomas Fearon / NHPR

There was a "catastrophic mechanical pipe failure" at the Manchester VA Medical Center early Wednesday morning, causing flooding and severe water damage on a number of floors.

The pipe failure occurred at about 4 a.m., according to a statement.

Officials at the facility say they are in the process of contacting patients with appointments in the affected areas.

Health care services provided on the first and second floor were not impacted.

Manchester VA Director Apologies for Wait Time Record Manipulation

By Apr 7, 2016
Courtesy VA Hospital

New reports from the Department of Veterans Affairs Office of Inspector General have revealed evidence of wait time record manipulation at the VA hospitals in Manchester, New Hampshire and White River Junction, Vermont.  Multiple sources involved in scheduling veterans for appointments reported fudging numbers by offering veterans the first available appointment, rather than allowing the veteran to determine how soon they need to be seen.