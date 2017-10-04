Manchester VA Whistleblower Announces Bid for Congress

One of the dozen Manchester VA whistleblowers has announced his candidacy for Congress.

Stewart Levenson says he will challenge Democrat Annie Kuster in New Hampshire's second district as a Republican.

He and other doctors came forward last summer with allegations of leadership failures at the Manchester VA that resulted in patient harm.

Levenson says his expertise in healthcare administration makes him the best qualified candidate to legislate changes to the US healthcare system. "And I think healthcare is the seminal issue of the first part of the 21st century," he says.

Levenson says he is unhappy with the pace of reform at the VA and says his candidacy will keep the issue in the public eye.

Jack Flanagan, a Republican from Brookline is already running. Kuster is serving her third, two-year term in Congress.