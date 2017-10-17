Manchester's 'Safe Station' Drug Program Gets $150K In State Funding

Governor Chris Sununu announced Tuesday that the state will be investing in Manchester’s Safe Station Program. The program has transformed the city's fire stations into access points for struggling addicts.

Since the program began in May of last year – the city has seen nearly 2,500 people use the services. More than 65 percent came from outside of Manchester.

That’s why first responders and city officials reached out to the state.

Mayor Ted Gatsas says he pitched it this way to the Governor:

“The city of Manchester is taking care of people from across the state that are coming into Safe Stations and the state needs to step up and help us out a little bit," Gatsas said.

The Governor has pledged an immediate $150,000. Gatsas says he expects to see more state funding further down the road.