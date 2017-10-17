Manchester's 'Safe Station' Drug Program Gets $150K In State Funding

By 1 minute ago
  • As part of Manchester's Safe Station Program, Fire Chief Dan Goonan (right) is escorting a patient to a treatment center nearby after he came into the Fire Department seeking help for his opioid addiction.
    As part of Manchester's Safe Station Program, Fire Chief Dan Goonan (right) is escorting a patient to a treatment center nearby after he came into the Fire Department seeking help for his opioid addiction.
    PAIGE SUTHERLAND/NHPR

Governor Chris Sununu announced Tuesday that the state will be investing in Manchester’s Safe Station Program. The program has transformed the city's fire stations into access points for struggling addicts. 

Since the program began in May of last year – the city has seen nearly 2,500 people use the services. More than 65 percent came from outside of Manchester.

That’s why first responders and city officials reached out to the state.

Mayor Ted Gatsas says he pitched it this way to the Governor:

“The city of Manchester is taking care of people from across the state that are coming into Safe Stations and the state needs to step up and help us out a little bit," Gatsas said.

The Governor has pledged an immediate $150,000. Gatsas says he expects to see more state funding further down the road. 

Tags: 
Manchester
southern tier
Opioids

Related Content

A Success in Manchester, Safe Station Drug Program Faces Bigger Hurdles Elsewhere

By Jan 26, 2017
Paige Sutherland/NHPR

Since last May, the Manchester Fire Department's Safe Station program has helped more than 1,000 people take the first step toward recovery from drug and alcohol abuse.

But while the first-of-its-kind program is being hailed as a lifesaver in the state's largest city, bringing Safe Station to other parts of the state may prove difficult: it requires treatment centers and other resources that most New Hampshire communities simply don’t have.    