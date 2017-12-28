Marijuana Policy To Be Debated At N.H. Statehouse

A handful of lawmakers are proposing changes to some of the state’s policies on marijuana in 2018.

In September, possessing three-fourths of an ounce of marijuana became a violation rather than a crime. Those caught get a $100 fine and no jail time.

But before the law changed, people were arrested for having this amount and that arrest remains on their records. Senate Minority Leader Jeff Woodburn, D-Whitefield, and 12 other lawmakers from both parties want to change that.

“You can’t undo things that were done but people who have had these convictions, their records should reflect the modern reality of things," Woodburn said.

There’s also a bill allowing qualified patients under the state’s medical marijuana law to grow their own cannabis. A similar bill passed the House last year but fell short in the Senate.

It’s unlikely a bill to legalize recreational marijuana will come up this session. A commission studying the legalization, regulation, and taxation of pot is set to report back by the end of 2018.