Marijuana Policy To Be Debated At N.H. Statehouse

By 3 hours ago
  • FILE

A handful of lawmakers are proposing changes to some of the state’s policies on marijuana in 2018.

In September, possessing three-fourths of an ounce of marijuana became a violation rather than a crime. Those caught get a $100 fine and no jail time.

But before the law changed, people were arrested for having this amount and that arrest remains on their records. Senate Minority Leader Jeff Woodburn, D-Whitefield, and 12 other lawmakers from both parties want to change that.

“You can’t undo things that were done but people who have had these convictions, their records should reflect the modern reality of things," Woodburn said.

There’s also a bill allowing qualified patients under the state’s medical marijuana law to grow their own cannabis. A similar bill passed the House last year but fell short in the Senate.

It’s unlikely a bill to legalize recreational marijuana will come up this session. A commission studying the legalization, regulation, and taxation of pot is set to report back by the end of 2018.

Tags: 
marijuana
marijuana decriminalization
NH Politics

Related Content

N.H.'s Marijuana Decriminalization Law Now In Effect, But Do People Know Pot's Still Illegal?

By Sep 18, 2017
Brenna Daugherty via Flickr Creative Commons / https://flic.kr/p/bEKokX

A new state law loosening the penalties on marijuana possession officially took effect this weekend. Police departments around the state are worried some residents may not fully understand what the change means.

N.H. Marijuana Study Chair Will Seek Data On Young People's Pot Use

By Dec 18, 2017
Dan Tuohy/NHPR

 

A commission studying marijuana legalization will be seeking data on youth pot use to establish a New Hampshire baseline.

The move comes after the panel heard testimony Monday from Andrew Freedman, the former director of marijuana coordination for Colorado, which has legalized marijuana.

"The problem is that baseline data doesn't exist in a lot of the metrics that we're looking at. He gave us some good ideas," Rep. Patrick Abrami, chairman of the commission, said after the hour-long presentation.

Debate Continues Over Marijuana Legalization In New Hampshire

By Nov 16, 2017
Allegra Boverman for NHPR

A House committee this week recommended against  a bill to legalize pot in the state - but advocates on both sides are continuing the debate.

Speaking today on NHPR's The Exchange, Kate Frey, vice president of advocacy for New Futures, compares the marijuana industry to the big tobacco and big alcohol industries. 

“It’s a profit-driven industry,” Frey says. “And once ‘Big Marijuana’ moves in, just like ‘Big Alcohol,’ then you have pot shops in your neighborhood, you have highly potent edible products targeted toward kids."  