Marijuana Study Group Holds First N.H. Meeting

Credit United States Fish and Wildlife Service / Wikimedia Commons

A commission studying the potential impact of legalizing, regulating and taxing marijuana for recreational use in New Hampshire is starting its work.

The Legislature created the commission earlier this year, and it will hold its first meeting on Tuesday. Members include lawmakers, representatives from several state agencies and industries, including banking, law enforcement and the medical community.

Matt Simon of the Marijuana Policy Project has raised concerns about the group, noting that none of the six appointed lawmakers have expressed support for legalizing marijuana, and that several other members have voiced opposition.

Eight states have enacted laws legalizing and regulating marijuana for adult use, including Massachusetts and Maine.

