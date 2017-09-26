Mayor of Laconia, Diagnosed With Colon Cancer, To Take Leave

By 46 minutes ago

Laconia Mayor Edward Engler.

 Ed Engler, mayor of Laconia since 2013, is taking a leave of absence following a diagnosis of colon cancer.

Engler notified city employees late last week that he’s seeking medical treatment in California, where his daughter lives, and is likely to be away for at least a month. Laconia City Manager Scott Myers says Engle was in good spirits when they last spoke.

“We’ve had some good outreach from not only staff but from citizens calling up and offering their support and words of encouragement. So that’s very refreshing and heartwarming to get that kind of response,” says Myers.

Engler is also co-owner of the Laconia Daily Sun. He’s running for re-election this November in an uncontested race.

Mayor Pro Tem Armand Bolduc, who is City Councilor for Ward 6, will serve in the position during Engler's absence.

