Metal Company Expanding in Former Paper Mill Plant

By 58 minutes ago

Credit Jim Cole / Associated Press

Ten years after a paper mill shut down in the village of Groveton, New Hampshire, a Vermont manufacturer has taken root and has 92 people at work.

Last year, NSA Industries of St. Johnsbury, a metal fabrication company, signed a long-term lease to rent 73,000 square feet (6781 sq. meters) of space on the site of the former Wausau Paper Mill in Groveton.

NSA Industries bought $3 million in equipment, and plans to double that. It also plans to hire about a dozen more people.

The owner of the property, Bob Chapman, wants to create a commercial/industrial complex that will draw business to the North Country.

The former mill closed in 2007, putting several hundred people out of work.

Tags: 
NSA Industries
Groveton
Groveton paper mill

Related Content

Vermont Firm Will Open New Plant At Shuttered North Country Paper Mill

By Chris Jensen Oct 20, 2016
Jim Cole | Associated Press

Almost a decade after a paper mill closed in Groveton – and long after many people gave up hope of any new jobs – a Vermont company plans to open a manufacturing plant there.

NSA Industries of St. Johnsbury hopes to have its Groveton plant operating in January and will begin hiring 60 workers in the next few weeks, says CEO Jim Moroney.

The jobs will include machining, fabrication, running lasers and material handling. The firm does metal fabricating, machining and power coating and took what Moroney described as a long-term lease on 73,000 square feet.

Hoping For Jobs, Hard-Luck Groveton Votes To Borrow $400,000

By Chris Jensen Mar 13, 2016
Chris Jensen for NHPR

Voters in Groveton – which has been struggling since the paper mill there closed in 2007 and devastated its economy - took a fiscal leap of faith Saturday.

They voted to borrow up to $400,000 to put sewage and water on privately owned land in the hope that businesses will locate there – and bring tax money and jobs.

The $400,000 allows Groveton to seek another $600,000 in federal funds.

If that federal grant comes through the total of $1 million would be used to install water and sewage on the redeveloped site of the old paper mill.

Florida Firm Plans To Buy Old Groveton Paper Plant

By Chris Jensen Jun 27, 2012
Chris Jensen for NHPR

A Florida businessman says he plans to buy the closed Groveton paper mill, tear down most of the buildings and look for buyers or tenants for the remaining structures.

David Boshart, who heads up Groveton River Development of Naples, Florida, said he hopes to close on the 107-acre property in about two weeks.

The current owner is Groveton Acquisitions LLC, the parent company of which is based in New Jersey.

“We are going to preserve as many buildings as we can for lease or resale,” Boshart said in an interview.