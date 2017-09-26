Metal Company Expanding in Former Paper Mill Plant

Ten years after a paper mill shut down in the village of Groveton, New Hampshire, a Vermont manufacturer has taken root and has 92 people at work.

Last year, NSA Industries of St. Johnsbury, a metal fabrication company, signed a long-term lease to rent 73,000 square feet (6781 sq. meters) of space on the site of the former Wausau Paper Mill in Groveton.

NSA Industries bought $3 million in equipment, and plans to double that. It also plans to hire about a dozen more people.

The owner of the property, Bob Chapman, wants to create a commercial/industrial complex that will draw business to the North Country.

The former mill closed in 2007, putting several hundred people out of work.