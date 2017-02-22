Milford Manufacturer Wants To Expand, Hire More Positions

  A manufacturer based in Milford is planning to expand and add more positions.

Hitchiner Manufacturing supplies metal castings. It's asked the town for approval on two additions, one for 25,000 square feet, and the other 6,000 square feet. The new space will also allow for the production of new products and add space for loading docks, modern electrical and bigger machinery.

Hitchiner is hoping to hire about 35 new workers. The company is currently in discussions with several new customers, with the possibility it could hire up to 200 new employees.

Hitchiner currently has 637 employees in Milford. It has operated the plant since 1951.

