Nashua Alderman Unanimously Approve Commuter Rail Memorandum

Credit Photo by Tim Cummins via Flickr Creative Commons

Aldermen in New Hampshire have approved a memorandum that will bring commuter rail services to Nashua.

The Tuesday night unanimous approval of the memorandum of understanding means the city can begin work immediately with the Rhode Island-based Boston Surface Railroad Co to create a detailed plan. The Nashua Telegraph reports the plan says it will create a train service connecting Bedford and Nashua to Lowell, Massachusetts.

Nashua is not liable for any of the funding for the service, though it will assist Boston Surface in looking for grants and federal loans.

Vincent Bono, CEO of Boston Surface Railroad, said last week that the plan will cost the city no money and will allow the two entities to work together.

