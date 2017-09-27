Nashua Mayor: Proposed Commuter Rail Project Win-Win for City

The Nashua Board of Aldermen gave an initial nod Tuesday night to a plan to bring a commuter rail stop to the city.

The commuter rail line would run from Worcester, Massachusetts to Lowell and then up to Nashua and Bedford. The project would be led and fully paid for by the Boston Surface Railroad Company out of Rhode Island.

The city would only be tapped with building and maintaining the actual train station, which made it an easy sell for Mayor Jim Donchess.

“As far as the city of Nashua goes, we do not need to invest any money in the track improvements, there is no ongoing subsidy required of the city, so there is a minimal cost and a lot to be gained by the plan," Donchess told the full board Tuesday.

“I think that getting Nashua people off the road, giving them an alternative other than the stop and go grinding – this would be a great benefit for Nashua people," Donchess added.

The proposal will still have to go before the planning and economic development committee and then get a final approval by the full board before the public-private partnership is finalized. Seven of the city’s 15 aldermen, including the President, are sponsors of the plan.

If all goes well, trains are expected to run as early as 2021.  

Commuter Rail
Nashua

Related Content

Nashua's Mayor Is No Stranger At New Hampshire State House

By Mar 14, 2017
Health care reform, public education and infrastructure spending are all hot topics in Congress – and the State House – nowadays. In Nashua, New Hampshire’s second largest city, Mayor Jim Donchess has been pushing his own ideas on these very issues. Sometimes, this puts him at odds with the folks calling the shots in Concord and Washington.

Recently, during a class on city government

Commuter Rail Advocates Rally in Nashua

By Mar 22, 2016
About 130 advocates of the Capital Corridor Rail Project convened at the Nashua Library Monday night. Their goal: figure out how to get lawmakers to include rail in a 10-year transportation bill. 

Earlier this season, the House voted to strip the bill of $4 million of federal funds.  Now, rail advocates are hoping the Senate will reverse that decision. The money in question would go toward design and permitting to extend rail service from Boston to Nashua and Manchester.

What Election Day Could Mean For Commuter Rail In Southern N.H.

By Oct 30, 2016

Earlier this year, it seemed a commuter rail line could really happen for Southern New Hampshire.  

Polling had shown 74 percent of residents support it, and lawmakers were voting on whether to use $4 million in federal dollars to connect Boston’s commuter rail to Nashua and Manchester.