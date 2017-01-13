Nashua Sees Development Opportunities In Voyage To Indian City

Over the summer, Nashua aldermen voted to make Nashua a sister city with Mysore, India - a city 100 miles southwest of Bangalore.

Now, a local Rotary Club is sending a group of four Americans there.

Krishna Mangipudi, originally of Mysore, is a local Rotarian behind the venture. He said the goal is to forge business, education, and cultural partnerships between the two cities of Mysore and Nashua. Sarah Marchant, Nashua’s Director of Community Development, is one of the people traveling there.

Marchant said she plans to “talk about Rivier, talk about some of the amazing tech industry that we have here.” She departs next week.

Marchant said possible positive outcomes include encouraging foreign investment, international students and tech workers to come to Nashua. Marchant also said she hopes to return with a better understanding the lives of the many Indian Americans living in Nashua already today.