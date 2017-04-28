Related Program: 
Never Caught: Ona Judge, The Washingtons, and the Relentless Pursuit of Their Runaway Slave

Enslaved to George Washington, Judge escaped to New Hampshire during Washington's presidency. She was relentlessly pursed by Washington, who sought to regain what he thought of as his property. Decades later, she revealed her story as one of the few early female fugitives. We sit down with the author of a new book on Judge's life. 


GUEST:

  • Erica Armstrong Dunbar - Professor of Black Studies and History at the University of Delaware, and in 2011, was appointed the first director of the Program in African American History at the Library Company of Philadelphia.

This show originally aired on March 2, 2017. 

Check out NHPR reporter Hannah McCarthy's profile of Ona Judge

Upcoming Events with Author Erica Armstrong Dunbar in New Hampshire:

Peterborough: Monday, July 16, 11:00 AM

Monadnock Summer Lyceum, 25 Main Street

More Information about Ona Judge and Black History in New Hampshire

  The Portsmouth Black Heritage Trail offers educational programs and activities year round.

Seacoast NH has information about Ona Judge, and offers information about historical sites and memorials. 

The New Hampshire Charitable Foundation provides details of events honoring Black History Month.

Sandi Clark and Kevin Wade Mitchell, who participated in a play based on Ona Judge's life in New Hampshire called "Thirst for Freedom," are also appearing in "All The Way," a play about Lyndon B. Johnson and Martin Luther King Jr. Find out more about this event, and check out the Seacoast branch of the NAACP

