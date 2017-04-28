Never Caught: Ona Judge, The Washingtons, and the Relentless Pursuit of Their Runaway Slave

Enslaved to George Washington, Judge escaped to New Hampshire during Washington's presidency. She was relentlessly pursed by Washington, who sought to regain what he thought of as his property. Decades later, she revealed her story as one of the few early female fugitives. We sit down with the author of a new book on Judge's life.
GUEST:
- Erica Armstrong Dunbar - Professor of Black Studies and History at the University of Delaware, and in 2011, was appointed the first director of the Program in African American History at the Library Company of Philadelphia.
This show originally aired on March 2, 2017.
Check out NHPR reporter Hannah McCarthy's profile of Ona Judge.
