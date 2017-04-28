Never Caught: Ona Judge, The Washingtons, and the Relentless Pursuit of Their Runaway Slave

As he left office, George Washington took to the newspaper to warn future generations about the forces he believed could destroy the republic; among them, hyper-partisanship, debt, and foreign influence. We talk with John Avlon, the author of "Washington's Farewell," about this address and how it has resonated through history.

GUEST: John Avlon, Editor-in-Chief of The Daily Beast and a CNN political analyst.

Listen to the conversation.

This program was originally broadcast on January 18, 2017.