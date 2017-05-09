New Hampshire Driver Faked Registration Using Cheese Wrapper

By 1 hour ago

Alexandria police towed the car of a woman who tried to cheese her vehicle registration with a supermarket cheese wrapper.
Credit Alexandria Police Department

New Hampshire police are warning drivers to stay up to date on their vehicle registration after fining and towing the car of a woman who tried to cheese her vehicle registration with a supermarket cheese wrapper. Alexandria police commented on Facebook, saying they can't even file the incident under the "A for effort" category.

WMUR-TV reports the driver's car was towed and will remain impounded until she registers the vehicle properly. The making of fake registration stickers is also a misdemeanor, punishable with a fine up to $1,200. Police say the driver could be fined up to $2,400, since she forged both her registration and inspection stickers.

Police said the driver was also charged with operating after suspension and driving without proof of financial responsibility.

Tags: 
Transportation
Alexandria

