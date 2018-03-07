New Hampshire GOP Playing Defense Over Gun Debate

By 1 hour ago

A screenshot from a new website set up by the New Hampshire Republican Party in response to the gun debate.

It’s not often that a political candidate announces his or her platform, and then is immediately challenged by passionate opponents.

But last week, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Steve Marchand stood on the steps of the Lebanon City Hall taking questions - not from reporters, but passionate gun rights advocates.

The unusual public back and forth went on for nearly an hour. Marchand pitched ideas like universal background checks and banning semi-automatic weapons, and the handful of opponents in the audience would debate him.

The mass shooting in Parkland Florida has brought the country back in the throes of a debate over how to stop gun violence, and it’s playing out in unique ways in New Hampshire’s race for governor. And if the last two weeks are any indication, that debate is likely to remain heated through the November election.

The gun rights advocates who came out to oppose Marchand’s event said they needed to be there to defend their 2nd amendment rights, and they said a conservative radio host named Keith Hanson encouraged listeners to come out.

Hanson’s morning show airs on 99.7 WNTK in the Upper Valley, a station that also broadcasts national conservative hosts like Rush Limbaugh.  

Gun rights advocates responded to the conservative call to protest at a Marchand campaign event in Lebanon last week
Credit Lauren Chooljian / NHPR

And the morning of Marchand’s gun announcement, Hanson told listeners that the New Hampshire Republican Party had called him to encourage people to be a “counter presence” in Lebanon.

“If you think that gun control is not gonna become a major, major talking point of the gubernatorial elections here in NH during the next cycle, you got another thing coming,” Hanson said.

One of his guests that morning was New Hampshire GOP chair Jeanie Forrester, who thanked Hanson for spreading the word about the Democrat’s gun control announcement.

“I appreciate the fact that you've been promoting that counter presence, I think that’s important to have that silent majority show up and show folks that we do support the 2nd Amendment, it is important and we can’t be pushed around."

This all occurred in the span of a few hours last week, and it provides New Hampshire voters with a snapshot of what they can expect from this year’s gubernatorial race: Democrats putting gun control the center of their platform, with the state Republican party eager to fire up their base over the 2nd Amendment.

Another example of this theme came Monday, when the New Hampshire GOP launched a new campaign website called StoptheGunGrab.com as a response to Marchand’s gun control platform.

The site prominently displays black and white photos of Marchand and former Democratic State Senator Molly Kelly, who is reportedly considering running. It calls on Republicans to organize against “an unnecessary attack on our second amendment rights,” a sentiment displayed in all upper case letters.

“Democrats have decided this is their political moment to take guns away from law-abiding citizens, that’s the wrong approach,” NH GOP spokesman Patrick Hynes said. “We’re gonna be consistent with that message throughout the coming weeks and months.”

Some of this messaging has already popped up in some of Republican Governor Chris Sununu comments about guns, though it’s not as harsh, or intense as the Stop the Gun Grab site. When asked on NHPR’s The Exchange, Sununu eased into the argument by describing an assault weapons ban as a “slippery slope” toward taking away all kinds of weapons.

The New Hampshire Democratic party calls this messaging “fear-mongering,” and they’re quick to point out anytime Republicans at the statehouse vote against gun control members.

Marchand plans to take his gun control platform on the road again -- he was in Keene earlier this week and he’ll head to Dover on Friday afternoon. And he also called into conservative Keith Hanson’s radio show to talk about guns, and Hanson left an open invitation for a point by point debate in a future program.

 

Tags: 
2018 Governor's Race
steve marchand
Chris Sununu
Republican Party
NH GOP
guns
Mass Shootings
Parkland
conservative
NH Politics
State of Democracy

Related Content

A Conversation With Steve Marchand, Democratic Candidate For Governor

By The Exchange Mar 5, 2018
Peter Biello for NHPR

Today on The Exchange, a conversation with Steve Marchand, who's launched his campaign to be the Democratic challenger to Governor Chris Sununu in 2018.

Marchand, who served as mayor of Portsmouth from 2005-2008, lost the gubernatorial primary to Colin Van Ostern in 2016. (Click here to see NHPR's coverage of  the 2016 race and click here to find out where he stood on the issues.)

Marchand Gun Platform Stokes Debate on 2nd Amendment

By Feb 28, 2018
Lauren Chooljian / NHPR

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Steve Marchand laid out his plan to curb gun violence Tuesday, and his announcement in Lebanon inspired an impromptu public debate about the 2nd Amendment.

Marchand is the only Democrat so far in the race against incumbent Republican Governor Chris Sununu.

To No One’s Surprise, Sununu Confirms He’s Running for Re-Election

By Oct 4, 2017
Todd Bookman/NHPR

During a wide-ranging speech in Bedford Wednesday morning, Governor Chris Sununu touched on Washington politics, President Trump, health care, millennials, and, almost as an afterthought, confirmed he’s running for re-election in 2018.