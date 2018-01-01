New Hampshire Lawmakers Look Ahead To A New Year

We hear from State House and Senate leaders about their priorities for 2018. Among them: Medicaid expansion, voting rules, water contamination, and school choice.

GUESTS:

Senator Chuck Morse, Senate President

Senator Jeff Woodburn, Minority Leader

Representative Gene Chandler, Speaker of the House

Representative Steve Shurtleff, House Minority Leader

Medicaid Expansion:

HB 1806 changes the notification deadline if federal funding for Medicaid falls below a certain level.

HB 1811 extends New Hampshire's expanded Medicaid program with work requirement specifications.

HB 1813 deals with a federal waiver for expanded Medicaid coverage.

"Medicaid Expansion Study Panel Recommends Shift to Managed Care," from NHPR.

Paid Family Leave

HB 628 establishes a new system of paid family and medical leave insurance.

"New Hampshire family leave plan praised at forum in Bow," from NHBR.

"Paid family, medical leave gains bipartisan momentum in Concord," from WMUR.

Voter Registration and Domicile

SB 439 repeals the authority to share voter information with other states through the Interstate Voter Registration Crosscheck Program.

HB 1770 is related to absentee voters providing proof of domicile.

HB 1264 redefines "resident" and "inhabitant."

HB 1510 changes requirements for information provided to voters with out-of-state licenses as identification.

HB 1772 requires an online portal for voter registration.

"Lawsuit Challenging N.H.'s Proof-of-Residence Voting Law Slated for Trial," by NHPR.

Water Contamination and Water Safety

SB 330 allows 30 days to improve pollution before a fine.

HB 1714 requires fish in waterways to be tested for PFCs and mercury.

HB 1799 is related to payment for blood testing for PFCs.

(There are several other bills related to water quality, and they may be found on the Citizens Count NH page related to this topic.)

"Portsmouth Officials: After Filter Installation, Tests Show Lower PFC Levels At Pease," by NHPR.

School Choice and Education Savings Accounts

SB 193 establishes educations freedom savings accounts.

"School choice bill clears key committee in 10-9 vote," by The Union Leader.

Opioid Crisis and Addiction Treatment

HB 1711 would require worker's compensation to cover addiction treatment if an employee gets addicted to pain management drugs following a work injury.

HB 1574 requires healthcare provider and patient to sign a form indicating they are aware of addictive properties of certain prescription medications before they are prescribed.

SB 486 establishes a study for the drug donation and recycling program.

(See other opioid-related bills at the page related to the topic on Citizens Count NH's website.)