New Hampshire to Run Food Drive for Storm-Devastated Puerto Rico

Bottled water, non-perishable food, can openers and cash will be accepted on the state capitol lawn for hurricane victims in Puerto Rico next Tuesday and Wednesday.

Governor Chris Sununu announced the effort Wednesday afternoon. "We're going to do our part, and I think every state needs to do their part," he said.

Those organizing relief efforts in other areas of the state are encouraged to call 2-1-1 to coordinate their efforts. Information will also be posted online at readyNH.gov.

Yaritza Rodriguez of Manchester stood next to Sununu as he made his announcement. She's originally from Puerto Rico and still has family there. She's been collecting supplies but hasn't been able to ship them out. Instead, she's had to store everything in a concession stand she helps run for the local Little League. Now, she just has to figure out how to get everything to Concord next week.