New Hampshire to Run Food Drive for Storm-Devastated Puerto Rico

By 19 seconds ago

 

Gov. Chris Sununu speaks about effort to help Puerto Rico.
Credit Britta Greene/NHPR

Bottled water, non-perishable food, can openers and cash will be accepted on the state capitol lawn for hurricane victims in Puerto Rico next Tuesday and Wednesday.

Governor Chris Sununu announced the effort Wednesday afternoon. "We're going to do our part, and I think every state needs to do their part," he said.

Those organizing relief efforts in other areas of the state are encouraged to call 2-1-1 to coordinate their efforts. Information will also be posted online at readyNH.gov.

Yaritza Rodriguez of Manchester stood next to Sununu as he made his announcement. She's originally from Puerto Rico and still has family there. She's been collecting supplies but hasn't been able to ship them out. Instead, she's had to store everything in a concession stand she helps run for the local Little League. Now, she just has to figure out how to get everything to Concord next week.

Tags: 
Puerto Rico
Hurricane Maria
Disaster relief

Related Content

N.H. Resident Unable To Contact Daughter In Puerto Rico After Hurricane Maria

By & Sep 25, 2017
NOAA Satellites

A New Hampshire mother is still trying to get ahold of her daughter after Hurricane Maria struck Puerto Rico last week.

Valerie Mowbray, from the town of Holderness, has been unable to make contact with her daughter Moria since the category 5 hurricane hit the Island of Vieques.

Outside of a few Satellite phones, there is no way for those stranded to communicate with anyone off the island.

Morning Edition Host Rick Ganley spoke with Mowbray by phone on Monday.

This transcript has been edited lightly for clarity.