New Hampshire's Maple Syrup Season Running Ahead of Schedule This Year

Maple syrup production in New Hampshire has kicked off early this year.

Sugar houses in the Southern part of the state have already begun tapping their maple trees.

The reason is this month’s unusually warm weather. According to the National Weather Service, January's temperatures have been about seven degrees higher than normal.

Dale Smith, Vice President of the New Hampshire Maple Syrup Producers Association, says syrup producers typically don’t begin tapping trees until mid-February.

“This is unusual for this time of year but maybe it’s from changes to come due to weather patterns,” Smith said, adding that last year the season started slightly early as well.

New Hampshire is one of the country's biggest sources of maple syrup - producing nearly 90,000 gallons a year.