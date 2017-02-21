New Hampshire's Roads and Bridges

Transportation infrastructure is a perennial issue in the Granite State: from aging bridges to annoying potholes to highways and byways in need of repair. Now, Governor Sununu's budget includes an Infrastructure Revitalization Fund that sends money to communities to address this. And President Trump has promised a major effort as well.
GUESTS:
- Logan Johnson - Civil Engineer who serves on the Board of Directors of the New Hampshire Chapter of the American Society of Civil Engineers.
- Victoria Sheehan - Commissioner of the New Hampshire Department of Transportation.