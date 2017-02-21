Related Program: 
The Exchange

New Hampshire's Roads and Bridges

By The Exchange 41 minutes ago
  • NHPR

Transportation infrastructure is a perennial issue in the Granite State:  from aging bridges to annoying potholes to highways and byways in need of repair. Now, Governor Sununu's budget includes an Infrastructure Revitalization Fund that sends money to communities to address this. And President Trump has promised a major effort as well.  

GUESTS:

  • Logan Johnson - Civil Engineer who serves on the Board of Directors of the New Hampshire Chapter of the American Society of Civil Engineers.
  • Victoria Sheehan - Commissioner of the New Hampshire Department of Transportation. 
Tags: 
Infrastructure
roads
Highways
Bridges

Related Content

Trump Vows To Update 'Obsolete' Infrastructure For Planes, Trains And Roads

By Feb 9, 2017

President Trump met with airline executives on Thursday morning and had a message they were happy to hear, vowing to roll back regulations, lower corporate taxes and modernize the air traffic control system.

Trump said his private pilot, "a real expert" and a "smart guy," has told him that the government has been buying the wrong type of equipment in its years-long effort to upgrade the current control system. He said U.S. airports "used to be the best, now they're at the bottom of the rung."

Gov. Sununu On His Budget, Voter Fraud Claims, & Cultivating A 21st Century Education System

By The Exchange Feb 19, 2017
Allegra Boverman for New Hampshire Public Radio

N.H. Republican Governor Chris Sununu reinforced his support for President Trump during an in-depth Exchange interview  last week, even as he acknowledged that certain matters could have gone more smoothly in recent weeks.   He also discussed his budget, defending his decision to boost funding for community colleges but not the university system, which expressed "deep disappointment" in the decision.

Rural America Supported Trump, But Will His Policies Support Them?

Moriah, N.Y., is a tiny, sleepy place on the shore of Lake Champlain. Not so long ago, this was a major industrial port. Iron ore carved out of the hills here was packed onto train cars and barges. That iron ore helped build America's cities, but "then it all came to an abrupt halt," Tom Scozzafava says.

Scozzafava grew up in Moriah and now serves as town supervisor. He remembers the good times and he remembers the summer the good times stopped.

"1971, the miners — 600 of them — went home for their annual August vacation and they were never called back," he says.