N.H. Bill Seeks to Help Better Flag Potential Illegal Voting

By 1 hour ago
  • Allegra Boverman for NHPR

A Windham lawmaker is hoping to rewrite New Hampshire's election laws in an effort to prevent what he calls potential voter fraud.

One of his proposals received some pushback Wednesday particularly from those who would have to abide by one specific change to current law.  

The bill, sponsored by Rep. David Bates, focuses on voters who present out-of-state licenses or IDs at the polls. Bates' measure would require officials to enter those voters' information into the statewide voter registration database. 

Bates argues this would be a way to flag those who may be voting illegally from out of state. 

But the state and local election officials say the current system works well and stressed that collecting this data would come at a cost.

“This bill as written would add considerable time into the entry into the database and for larger municipalities like in Nashua we would not be able to make the 30-day deadline,” Nashua City Clerk Tricia Piecuch told lawmakers. 

New Hampshire law requires voters to show a valid ID before casting a ballot. While only state residents can vote, out of state drivers' licenses and military IDs are accepted forms of identification.

Related Content

Secretary of State Requests Investigative, Prosecutorial Power Over Election Laws

By Jan 24, 2017
Casey McDermott, NHPR

Lawmakers heard input Tuesday on a bill that, if left unchanged, could drastically expand the power of the Secretary of State’s office.

With Dozens of N.H. Election Law Bills on Deck, Here Are Five Issues to Watch in 2017

By Dec 28, 2016
Allegra Boverman for NHPR

From changes in voting registration to changes to party primaries or the Electoral College, New Hampshire lawmakers are preparing a slew of bills aimed at reforming the state’s elections.

In all, at least 40 bills aimed at tinkering with the state’s election laws are in the works for 2017.

Republicans Looking to Tighten N.H. Election Laws

By Nov 29, 2016
voting booths
Allegra Boverman for NHPR

 

Though there is no evidence behind President-elect Donald Trump’s recent claim of “serious’’ voter fraud in New Hampshire, the state could see a handful of election law changes now that Republicans are in charge at the State House.

Gov.-elect Chris Sununu wants to eliminate Election Day registration, while fellow Republicans in the legislature have long sought a 10- or 30-day residency requirement. They say the changes would give voters more confidence in New Hampshire’s election systems.

 