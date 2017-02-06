N.H. Communities Seek to Become "Age Friendly" For Both Seniors and Millennials

Young and Old: They may seem like unlikely neighbors but millennials and seniors actually share many lifestyle preferences: walkable, diverse neighborhoods, smaller homes, and access to public transportation. Municipal officials and planners are taking note... We'll find out what they're doing around New England to encourage this mixing of generations.

GUESTS:

Rebecca Perkins, Portsmouth City Councilor.

David Preece, executive director and CEO of the Southern New Hampshire Planning Commission.

Barbara Salvatore, co-chair of EngAGING NH, which promotes involvement of the state's older adults in developing communities and public policy.

Paul Shea, executive director of Great American Downtown in Nashua.