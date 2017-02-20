N.H. Debates Gun Rights and Restrictions

New Hampshire lawmakers have been debating a number of gun-related bills this year, looking at where firearms should be permitted, who should be allowed to have them, and how they can be worn in public. We'll look at these proposals, the issues they raise - also who's behind them and who isn't.

GUESTS:

Bob Clegg, President of Pro-Gun New Gampshire, former state senator.

Renny Cushing, Democratic Representative from Hampton. He serves on the Criminal Justice and Pubic Safety Committee.

JR Hoell, Republican Representative from Dunbarton. He is Corporate Secretary of the New Hampshire Firearms Coalition.

Andrew Shagoury, Tuftonboro Police Chief and First Vice President with the NH Association of Chiefs of Police.