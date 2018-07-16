N.H. Delegation Reacts to Trump Siding With Putin on Election Interference

Sen. John McCain called the Trump-Putin summit and news conference July 16, 2018 "one of the most disgraceful performances by an American President in memory."
Credit CHRIS MCGRATH / GETTY IMAGES

"Shameful," "troubling," and "regrettable" were a few of the words that members of New Hampshire's congressional delegation used in responding to President Donald Trump's summit today with Russia President Vladimir Putin.

U.S. Rep. Carol Shea-Porter, D-N.H., said Trump should step down. And, she said in a statement, "If he won't leave, Speaker Ryan must call for his impeachment."

New Hampshire's senior senator, Jeanne Shaheen, accused Trump of willfully ceding global leadership "to a brutal dictator."

"It's absolutely shameful that President Trump cannot bring himself to confront Vlaidimir Putin's attacks against the United States and against the principles of our democracy, which we all hold dear. Instead, the President chose to vilify the men and women of our intelligence community charged with protecting our country against the very adversary responsible for the interference in our elections."

Rep. Annie Kuster, D-N.H., said Trump projected "weakness on the global stage" by ignoring Russia's meddling in the U.S. election in 2016.

While rejecting findings that Russia meddled in the election, the President maintains he has faith in the U.S. intelligence community.

House Speaker Paul Ryan countered the President's statements, saying, "There is no question that Russia interfered in our election ..."

