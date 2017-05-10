N.H. Democrats Join Call For Independent Counsel After Trump Fires FBI Director

New Hampshire’s all-Democratic Congressional delegation is calling President Trump’s firing of FBI Director James Comey disturbing and highly unusual.

Trump abruptly fired Comey Tuesday, raising questions about the fate of the FBI’s investigation into Russian interference in the US election and what ties there may have been to the Trump campaign.

In a statement, Senator Jeanne Shaheen called Trump’s action “very disturbing and opens a Pandora’s box of additional questions regarding the ongoing investigation into Russia’s interference in the 2016 election.”

Shaheen went on to say, “This unprecedented interference by the President of the United States in an ongoing criminal investigation leaves no doubt that the only way to uncover the truth about Russian interference in our election is with an independent investigation.”

Shaheen called on Republicans to “put country above party” and support the appointment of an independent counsel.

Likewise, Congresswoman Carol Shea-Porter says the credibility of the FBI’s Russia investigation is now doubt.

“While I vehemently disagreed with former Director Comey’s decisions shortly before the 2016 election, the fact is that President Trump just fired the person leading the investigation into his Administration’s ties to Russia.”

Shea-Porter says Congress needs to order an independent investigation, and call on Comey to testify.