N.H. To Get Another $2 Million For Opioid Prevention, Training Programs

School districts, municipalities and other community groups across New Hampshire are in line to receive a boost of federal funding for programs related to fighting the opioid crisis.

In all, local groups are slated to collectively receive more than $2 million, most of it coming from the Office of National Drug Control Policy.

About $1.5 million will be spread out to a dozen school districts and other prevention programs across the state, according to information provided by the office of Sen. Maggie Hassan, who announced the grants with Sen. Jeanne Shaheen earlier this week. Another $800,000 will go to the Department of Safety for first responder training, education and support for EMS personnel, according to the senators.

Hassan and Shaheen, in a press release announcing the grants, reiterated calls to President Trump to provide more specifics about his stated interest in declaring the opioid crisis a "national emergency."

On a visit to New Hampshire announcing a separate slate of federal funding for the opioid crisis last week, U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price said the administration was still weighing how to move forward.