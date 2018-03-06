N.H. House Approves Further Study of Rules for Inland Docks

By 1 hour ago

Credit L. via Flickr Creative Commons

House lawmakers passed a bill Tuesday expanding the state's study of its rules for docks and other structures in inland waters.

If the Senate approves the bill too, it would build on an existing study committee formed last year. That group has focused on rules for temporary and seasonal docks.

This bill would broaden the committee's scope, to the rules across all departments for any structure in a non-tidal area.

The design and location of docks can affect natural areas and how people use them.

It comes as the state Department of Environmental Services works to re-write its own rules for dock construction. That's part of a complete overhaul of the state wetlands code, years in the making.

The agency’s last public input session on its latest draft of the new rules was set for this week in Lancaster. It's been rescheduled to March 15 due to weather.

DES officials say they'll have to update their final wetlands code with whatever the dock commission recommends.

Tags: 
Wetlands
docks
NH Legislature
N.H. House of Representatives
Lakes

Related Content

Wetlands Stakeholders Unpack State's Proposed Rule Changes

By Mar 2, 2018
Annie Ropeik / NHPR

The state Department of Environmental Services is on the road this week and next, taking feedback on a complex draft of new rules for development around wetlands.

This is the first total rewrite of the state wetlands code since the 1990s, and it's been in the works since 2014.

DES says its goal is to speed up the permitting process for lower-impact projects and make everything clearer. The proposed rules for tidal areas also account for climate change and sea level rise.

Siding With Sununu, Commission Pans State Site for Boat Launch on Lake Sunapee

By Mar 1, 2018
Britta Greene / NHPR

A state commission says a contentious site on Lake Sunapee isn’t the right place for a new boat ramp, capping nearly 30 years of debate over the state-owned Wild Goose property.

The Lake Sunapee Public Boat Access Development Commission acknowledges in its report to the governor that the lake needs more public deep-water boat access and trailer parking.

But they say the Wild Goose site isn't the safest or cheapest place to build it.

A few commission members disagree, saying traffic upgrades would make Wild Goose work.

Ongoing Challenges Facing N.H. Lakes: Keeping Stormwater At Bay & Protecting Shoreland Vegetation

By The Exchange Aug 25, 2017
N.H. Lakes Association

Our Week of Summer Favorites starts with a dive into New Hampshire's lakes.  It's hard to overstate the importance of the state's lakes and ponds -- for recreation, tourism, the environment.  But with several water bodies already posted for cyanobacteria, we look at policies and practices  aimed at keeping lakes healthy -- and why they aren't always followed.

This show originally aired on June 20, 2017.   