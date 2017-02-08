N.H. House Committee Recommends Against Passing 'Right-To-Work' Bill

Opponents of Right-to-work filled Representatives Hall on Wednesday, many in red t-shirts.
Credit Todd Bookman/NHPR

A New Hampshire House Committee is recommending against passage of Right-to- Work legislation, which would prohibit unions from forcing non-union members to pay fees to cover the cost of collective bargaining.

Members of the House Labor Committee voted 14-7, with many Republicans joining Democrats in opposition to the often partisan issue.

The bill next heads to the full House, which will take up the measure next week.

Hundreds of opponents filled Representatives Hall in Concord Wednesday, many wearing red t-shirts, to voice their concerns to lawmakers.

“Right-to-Work has nothing to do with rights, or nothing to do with work,” says Denis Caza with Teamsters 633. “It’s government interference between employers and its employees.”

During more than 7 hours of testimony, opponents also disputed claims that Right-to-Work spurs a state’s economy, and increases union member participation rates.

Backers of the bill argue having Right-to-Work will attract companies to the state, and increases the personal liberties of employees.

“Individuals should be allowed to apply for and retain a job without being required to pay unions dues, if they choose not to join the union,” says Rep. Dick Hinch. “This is about choice.”

If passed, New Hampshire would become the 29th state--and first in the northeast--with a Right-to-Work law. Missouri and Kentucky lawmakers passed measures earlier this year after Republican gains in the November 2016 elections.

The New Hampshire bill, SB 11, cleared the Republican-controlled Senate last month by a single vote, with only Sharon Carson of Londonderry breaking ranks with her GOP colleagues.

Governor Chris Sununu supports Right-To-Work, saying during his inaugural address that it sends a message that “New Hampshire is open for business.”

Tags: 
right to work
Unions
Labor
NH House
NH Politics

Related Content

Right-To-Work: A New Hampshire Explainer

By Jan 13, 2017
Current Population Survey, © 2016 by Barry T. Hirsch and David A. Macpherson

New Hampshire lawmakers are again debating Right-to-Work laws, with bills currently moving through both the House and Senate. With Republican majorities in both chambers, and a newly-elected governor who favors Right-to-Work, the policy stands its best chance of passing in more than a decade.

But Right-to-Work isn’t exactly a kitchen-table kind of issue. If you aren’t in a union, or a large business owner, you may not know much about its history, what Right-to-Work does, or why it matters.

Public Hearing on Right-To-Work Legislation Draws Large Crowd

By Jan 10, 2017
Todd Bookman/NHPR

A public hearing on Right-to-Work legislation drew hundreds of people to the statehouse, with public comments lasting more than four hours.

N.H. Lawmakers to Tackle Contentious Issues at Start of New Session

By Jan 9, 2017
Allegra Boverman for NHPR

Hearings for the new legislative session officially kick off this week in Concord. And lawmakers are getting right to business with two controversial bills already on the docket.

Right-To-Work Will Likely Be A Big Issue for N.H. Lawmakers in 2017

By Jan 2, 2017
NHPR Staff

A Republican leader in the state legislature wants New Hampshire to bar unions from charging non-members for representing them. With Governor-elect Chris Sununu also backing so-called right-to-work, the issue will be prominent when lawmakers return to Concord next year.

Divisions in the GOP and Democratic governors have stymied efforts to enact right-to-work in the past.

The bill’s lead sponsor this time around, House Majority Leader Dick Hinch, says the idea behind the measure is to give workers more freedom.