N.H. House to Debate Drone Policy to Veterinarian Regulation

The New Hampshire House will consider more than 50 bills Wednesday ranging, from policies for drones to regulations for veterinarians.

New Hampshire has few regulations when it comes to the use of drones. But Rep. Neal Kurk hopes to change that with a bill that would prohibit drones from flying within 250 feet of private property. Kurk’s bill would also require drones to steer clear of critical infrastructure such as prisons.

Another bill that will go in front of House members Wednesday would create the position of state business advocate, which would focus on New Hampshire’s regulatory environment. This idea has the backing of Republicans in both the House and the Senate as well as Governor Chris Sununu.

There’s also a bill to remove veterinarians from the list of prescribers required to use the state’s prescription drug monitoring program. 

Related Content

As More Drones Take to the Skies, N.H. Lawmakers Could Add More Flight Rules

By Dec 22, 2016
Paige Sutherland/NHPR

There are more than 2,500 drones registered in New Hampshire. And with their popularity on the rise you can expect to see more of these unmanned aircrafts buzzing around the Granite State skies in 2017.

But drone owners in New Hampshire may have to fly under new rules next year if lawmakers decide federal regulations are not enough.

Bill Would Exempt New Hampshire's Veterinarians From Drug Monitoring Program

By Feb 1, 2017
Sara Spaedy / Flikr

A legislative committee has approved a bill that would exempt veterinarians from having to check the prescription drug monitoring program on the pets and their owners. Veterinarians support the exemption, but those who say they should check the PDMP argue that drug users could target animal hospitals as a source of drugs. 

N.H. Debates Drones

By The Exchange Apr 12, 2016
Jim Lowe / Flickr/CC

New Hampshire is among many states attempting to navigate the brave new world of these unmanned flying machines, addressing privacy and safety concerns.  Meanwhile, the federal government could swoop in and make all these measures moot as lawmakers on Capitol Hill consider legislation that would allow the FAA to trump state laws.