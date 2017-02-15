N.H. House to Debate Drone Policy to Veterinarian Regulation

The New Hampshire House will consider more than 50 bills Wednesday ranging, from policies for drones to regulations for veterinarians.

New Hampshire has few regulations when it comes to the use of drones. But Rep. Neal Kurk hopes to change that with a bill that would prohibit drones from flying within 250 feet of private property. Kurk’s bill would also require drones to steer clear of critical infrastructure such as prisons.

Check out NHPR's recent coverage on this specific proposal here

Another bill that will go in front of House members Wednesday would create the position of state business advocate, which would focus on New Hampshire’s regulatory environment. This idea has the backing of Republicans in both the House and the Senate as well as Governor Chris Sununu.

There’s also a bill to remove veterinarians from the list of prescribers required to use the state’s prescription drug monitoring program.