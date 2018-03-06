N.H. House Kills Bill to Add Oversight for Homeschool Students

The New Hampshire House of Representatives voted Tuesday to kill a bill that would have increased oversight for homeschool students.

House bill 1263 would have required that homeschool students have their annual assessments reviewed by either state officials or nonpublic school principals.

Currently, parents of homeschool students don’t have to share the results of the assessments with anybody.

As soon as the bill was introduced it faced overwhelming opposition from homeschool families, who turned out by the dozens to testify against bill during its public hearing.

The bill came out of committee with a unanimous negative recommendation. It was voted down by the full House on a voice vote.