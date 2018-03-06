N.H. House Kills Bill to Add Oversight for Homeschool Students

By 13 hours ago

The New Hampshire House of Representatives voted Tuesday to kill a bill that would have increased oversight for homeschool students.

House bill 1263 would have required that homeschool students have their annual assessments reviewed by either state officials or nonpublic school principals.

Currently, parents of homeschool students don’t have to share the results of the assessments with anybody.

As soon as the bill was introduced it faced overwhelming opposition from homeschool families, who turned out by the dozens to testify against bill during its public hearing.

The bill came out of committee with a unanimous negative recommendation. It was voted down by the full House on a voice vote.

Tags: 
homeschool
homeschooling
NH Politics

Related Content

Two Major Education Issues This Year: Homeschooling & School Choice

By The Exchange Feb 2, 2018

One education bill, HB 1263, would increase accountability and oversight for home-schooling, an idea debated in other states this year, and sparking huge opposition at a recent hearing in New Hampshire.  The other bill, SB 193, concerns school choice, and whether families can access taxes raised for public education to finance an alternative. 