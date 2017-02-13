N.H. House to Start Working on Its Version of State Budget

New Hampshire's budget process continues this week as House Finance members now take a crack at crafting a new state spending plan.

Last week Governor Chris Sununu laid out his $12 billion budget proposal, which included additional state dollars for full-day kindergarten, developmental disability services, and road and bridge repairs.

On Tuesday, Sununu will try to sell his proposal to the Republican controlled House Finance Committee which has until April to come up with its own budget plan.

Among the areas in Sununu’s proposal expected to get scrutiny is his plan to expand full-day kindergarten, which would allocate more state dollars for the neediest districts.

House Republican leaders have also expressed concern about the amount of money Sununu set aside for developmental disability services - an additional $57 million over current levels.