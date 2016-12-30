N.H. Journalism Startup Gets A $50,000 Boost To Cover The North Country

By

 A year-old journalism nonprofit has been awarded a $50,000 grant from the NH Charitable Foundation. 

Former Union Leader reporter, Nancy West, has been running the watchdog journalism website InDepthNH.org for just over a year. InDepthNH.org is published by West’s nonprofit, The New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism, which until recently ran on a virtually nonexistent budget.

Now, the Neil and Louise Tillotson Fund of the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation has awarded the organization $50,000 to cover issues in the state's North Country, a region to which news outlets have devoted less attention.

"I think the problem is evident to everybody," said West, "that’s just that we have fewer reporters working today."

West says the grant will fund freelance reporting and editing staff, who will cover issues including Northern Pass and the Balsams.  All stories published on InDepthNH.org are free to other outlets, which can distribute the stories on websites and in print.

Tags: 
journalism
North Country
NH Charitable Foundation

