N.H. Lawmakers Consider Bill That Would Require Corroboration in Sexual Assault Cases

Credit Daniel S. Hurd

Fierce debate is expected over a bill that would require sexual assault victims to corroborate their testimony if the defendant has no prior related convictions.

Lawmakers will hold a hearing Tuesday on the bill. Existing law doesn't require a victim to corroborate their testimony. Another bill before the committee would change the word "victim" to "complainant" in the sexual assault statute.

Domestic violence advocacy groups oppose both bills. Prosecutors, police and victims are expected to testify against the bill.

Rep. William Marsh is the prime sponsor. He says he filed the bill after learning about the case of Foad Afshar, a New Hampshire psychotherapist who was convicted last year of molesting an underage client during a session. Afshar denies the allegations.

The bill doesn't specify what counts as corroboration.

Sexual Assault

Trump Comments Prompt Kuster to Share Assault Story

By Oct 14, 2016
Allegra Boverman

 

U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster doesn't doubt that Donald Trump used his fame to force himself on women with neither consent nor consequences. She says she experienced just that with a celebrity surgeon who assaulted her decades ago when she was a young staffer on Capitol Hill.

Advocates: Releasing Sealed Files in Mazzaglia Appeal Sets Bad Precedent For Rape Victims

By Aug 22, 2016
Facebook

The New Hampshire Coalition against Domestic and Sexual Violence is arguing that the victim’s private records in the murder and rape case involving UNH student Lizzi Marriott should remain sealed throughout the appeal process. 

Kuster Discusses Sexual Assault in Wake of Phillips Exeter Allegations

By Jul 20, 2016

New Hampshire Congresswoman Ann Kuster was in Concord Tuesday to talk about sexual assault and how colleges and universities can prevent such incidents in the future. 

UNH App Seeks to Connect Students With Sexual Assault Support Resources

By & Cordelia Zars Jun 7, 2016
Lois R. Shea / NH Cheritable Foundation

The University of New Hampshire is working on a new app that's designed to help survivors of sexual assault, set to launch in the fall. Called “uSafeNH,” the app will provides information on local crisis centers, hospitals, police and other resources.