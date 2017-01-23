N.H. Lawmakers to Cover Wide Range of Issues This Week

By 12 minutes ago
  • Allegra Boverman for NHPR

New Hampshire lawmakers will tackle an array of issues this week, from barring firearms at polling places to establishing a state minimum wage.

Among the bills in committee this week is a proposal to set the state minimum wage at $12 an hour by 2020. Similar measures have been proposed in the past but have all fallen flat with Republican majorities in both chambers.

Another bill looks to create a new government position that would be charged with advocating for the state’s business community. 

There’s also a measure to legalize the video lottery game Keno, which has cleared the House but not the Senate in recent years.

There are several bills involving election law, including a ban on firearms at polling places, and changes to the process of voter registration.

Tags: 
NH Politics

