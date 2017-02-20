N.H. Lawmakers to Debate Marijuana to Food Stamps

  • Allegra Boverman for NHPR

New Hampshire lawmakers will hear testimony this week on bills on marijuana policy, the state’s business taxes and eligibility for food stamps.

The Senate Judiciary Committee will consider a bill that would decriminalize up to a half an ounce of marijuana, as well as a proposal to create a study committee on a pathway for legalization.

A similar decriminalization measure has already passed the House.

Lawmakers will also debate a bill that would tighten eligibility requirements for food stamps. Advocates say roughly 17,000 families could be affected by this change. 

There’s also a measure to cut the rate of the state’s business profits tax – something Governor Chris Sununu has said he's open to.

And there's a bill to increase funding for affordable housing, which those in the substance abuse community say is sorely needed. 

NH Politics
business profits tax

