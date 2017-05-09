N.H. Lawmakers Hear Testimony on Bill to Regulate, Tax Fantasy Sports

By 46 minutes ago

Two of the bill's sponsors, Rep. Gary Azarian and Rep. Bill Ohm, testified before the Senate Finance Committee on Tuesday.
Credit Jason Moon for NHPR

Tuesday lawmakers heard testimony on a bill that would regulate and tax fantasy sports in New Hampshire.

The bill would require fantasy sports companies to register with the state’s lottery commission, pay a registration fee, and then fork over 5% of the gross revenue from their operations each year.

The bill’s sponsor, Republican Gary Azarian, argued the regulations would create legal certainty for the relatively new industry.

“This is New Hampshire’s opportunity, in my opinion, to participate in the early growth stages, to get in on the ground floor, and reap the new non-tax revenue potential in the future, in this sector.”

Representatives from national fantasy sports companies Draft Kings and Fan Duel testified in favor of the legislation.

Opponents of the bill raised concerns about registration fees shutting out smaller fantasy sports companies.

An estimated 200,000 people in New Hampshire play fantasy sports each year.

Tags: 
fantasy sports

Related Content

N.H. Lawmakers Look To Regulate And Tax Daily Fantasy Sports

By Apr 20, 2017

Fantasy sports companies estimate more than 200,000 people in New Hampshire are participating in their games. Now, lawmakers want to get in on the cash.

A bill before the Senate on Thursday would make New Hampshire the latest state to legalize, regulate and tax fantasy sports run by companies such as DraftKings and FanDuel. Companies running fantasy games for the general public would have to register with the state, pay an annual fee of up to $5,000 and face a 5 percent tax.