N.H. Lawmakers to Tackle Contentious Issues at Start of New Session

By 1 hour ago
  • Allegra Boverman for NHPR

Hearings for the new legislative session officially kick off this week in Concord. And lawmakers are getting right to business with two controversial bills already on the docket.

New Hampshire lawmakers will consider hundreds of bills this session, but among the first on the agenda are two likely to generate considerable debate, looking at changing the state’s gun and labor laws.

The first one seeks to repeal the state’s license requirement to carry a concealed firearm. A similar measure cleared the Legislature in the past but was vetoed twice by Democratic Gov. Maggie Hassan. Newly-inaugurated Republican Gov. Chris Sununu says he'll sign a bill if it gets to his desk.

The second piece of legislation addresses so-called Right-to-Work, which would allow employees to opt out of labor union dues if they wish to not participate. This is likely to spark a heated debate as those against the measure say it is anti-union and would lead to lower wages.

State Senate Fails to Override Hassan's Veto of Concealed Carry Bill

By Sep 30, 2016
New Hampshire gun owners will still need a permit to carry a concealed weapon, after the Republican-led state Senate failed Thursday to overturn a bill vetoed by Gov. Maggie Hassan.

The bill, SB 336, would have repealed the requirement for such a permit. The vote came along party lines, with Democratic Senators like David Watters voting to sustain Hassan’s veto.

Hassan Again Vetoes Concealed Carry Bill

By May 28, 2016
  Democratic Gov. Maggie Hassan has vetoed a bill to remove the licensing requirement for carrying concealed guns as expected. 

Right-To-Work Will Likely Be A Big Issue for N.H. Lawmakers in 2017

By Jan 2, 2017
A Republican leader in the state legislature wants New Hampshire to bar unions from charging non-members for representing them. With Governor-elect Chris Sununu also backing so-called right-to-work, the issue will be prominent when lawmakers return to Concord next year.

Divisions in the GOP and Democratic governors have stymied efforts to enact right-to-work in the past.

The bill’s lead sponsor this time around, House Majority Leader Dick Hinch, says the idea behind the measure is to give workers more freedom.