N.H. Lawmakers to Tackle Contentious Issues at Start of New Session

Hearings for the new legislative session officially kick off this week in Concord. And lawmakers are getting right to business with two controversial bills already on the docket.

New Hampshire lawmakers will consider hundreds of bills this session, but among the first on the agenda are two likely to generate considerable debate, looking at changing the state’s gun and labor laws.

The first one seeks to repeal the state’s license requirement to carry a concealed firearm. A similar measure cleared the Legislature in the past but was vetoed twice by Democratic Gov. Maggie Hassan. Newly-inaugurated Republican Gov. Chris Sununu says he'll sign a bill if it gets to his desk.

The second piece of legislation addresses so-called Right-to-Work, which would allow employees to opt out of labor union dues if they wish to not participate. This is likely to spark a heated debate as those against the measure say it is anti-union and would lead to lower wages.