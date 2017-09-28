N.H. Liquor Commission Touts Record $698M In Sales Over Past Fiscal Year

By 49 minutes ago

This N.H. Liquor & Wine Outlet in Nashua was the eighth-highest grossing liquor store in the state in Fiscal Year 2017, generating $16.9 million in gross sales.

The New Hampshire Liquor Commission set an all-time sales record of $698.2 million during the 2017 fiscal year. That’s an increase of 2.92 percent, or $19.8 million, from the previous fiscal year.

According to the liquor commission, $155.7 million in profits were transferred to New Hampshire’s General Fund, which will be used for programs like education, health and social services, transportation, and natural resource protection.

Another $3 million dollars was transferred to the state’s Alcohol Abuse Prevention and Treatment Fund.

“A number of factors have led us to another year of record-breaking sales and major returns in support of the state’s most critical programs, including our deep supplier and broker relationships, technology upgrades, warehouse innovation, strategic marketing and communications campaigns, and our combined effort to present the best products at the most competitive prices,” NHLC Chairman Joseph Mollica said in a press release.

The commission operates 80 Liquor & Wine Outlet locations throughout the state. The top 10 performing outlets last year by gross sales were:

1.    Hampton #76 (I-95 Northbound) - $32 million

2.    Nashua #50 (Willow Spring Plaza) - $26.5 million

3.    Hampton #73 (I-95 Southbound) - $25.8 million

4.    Salem #34 (Rockingham Mall) - $25.2 million

5.    Portsmouth #38 (Portsmouth Traffic Circle) - $23.7 million

6.    Hooksett #66 (I-93 Northbound) - $20.3 million

7.    Bedford #55 (Leavy Drive) - $17 million

8.    Nashua #69 (Coliseum Ave)- $16.9 million

9.    Hooksett #67 (I-93 Southbound) - $16.4 million

10.  Londonderry #74 (5 Garden Lane) - $15.4 million

Tags: 
Liquor
State Liquor Commission
Alcohol Abuse Prevention
Joseph Mollica

Related Content

N.H. Liquor Commission Posts Record Sales Of $642 Million

By Aug 17, 2015
Joe Shlabotnik / Flickr/Creative Commons

 

The New Hampshire Liquor Commission says it posted record sales of $642 million in the fiscal year that ended June 30.

Officials say that marks an increase of $21 million in sales over the previous year.

Net profits transferred into the General Fund also set a new record at nearly $152 million.

Liquor Commission Chairman Joseph Mollica says innovative marketing and sales initiatives and a successful holiday season drove the record gains.

Senate President Calls For Review Of $2.5M Liquor Commission Settlement

By Jun 9, 2015
Allegra Boverman / NHPR

Senate President Chuck Morse has called for a review of the state liquor commission’s $2.5 million settlement with a Nashua-based warehouse company.

The April settlement ended pending litigation brought against the state by Law Warehouses.

The company had accused the liquor commission of violating its bidding procedures by going with an out-of-state competitor for a $200 million warehousing contract.

Liquor Enforcement Chief Urges Banning Powdered Booze

By Apr 20, 2015
jordache/Flickr

 

New Hampshire's top liquor enforcement officer is telling consumers not to bother looking for powdered alcohol at the state's liquor stores.

Lawmakers in New Hampshire and Maine are considering moratoriums or bans on the powdered alcohol being marketed under the brand name Palcohol.

Vermont and five other states have banned its sale, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.

State To Pay Company $2.5M To Settle Liquor Contract Dispute

By Apr 15, 2015
NHPR / Michael Brindley

 

The state has agreed to pay $2.5 million to a company that sued over a liquor warehousing contract, saying the liquor commission violated bidding procedures by favoring an out-of-state competitor.

Law Warehouses of Nashua previously stored and shipped spirits for the commission. The company was the state's main distributor for decades.

N.H. Using $25K Grant To Crack Down On Drunk Driving During Holidays

By Dec 12, 2014
NHPR / Michael Brindley

The New Hampshire Liquor Commission will use a $25,000 grant to crack down on drunk driving during the holiday season.

Division of Enforcement and Licensing Director James Wilson says they’ll partner with local police to track where those charged had their last drink.

“This data sharing is a crucial investigating tool for law enforcement to track and monitor establishments that could pose threats to public safety.”

Wilson says enforcement officers are also ramping up patrols and will go undercover to investigate businesses that may be over serving.