N.H. Liquor Commission Touts Record $698M In Sales Over Past Fiscal Year

The New Hampshire Liquor Commission set an all-time sales record of $698.2 million during the 2017 fiscal year. That’s an increase of 2.92 percent, or $19.8 million, from the previous fiscal year.

According to the liquor commission, $155.7 million in profits were transferred to New Hampshire’s General Fund, which will be used for programs like education, health and social services, transportation, and natural resource protection.

Another $3 million dollars was transferred to the state’s Alcohol Abuse Prevention and Treatment Fund.

“A number of factors have led us to another year of record-breaking sales and major returns in support of the state’s most critical programs, including our deep supplier and broker relationships, technology upgrades, warehouse innovation, strategic marketing and communications campaigns, and our combined effort to present the best products at the most competitive prices,” NHLC Chairman Joseph Mollica said in a press release.

The commission operates 80 Liquor & Wine Outlet locations throughout the state. The top 10 performing outlets last year by gross sales were:

1. Hampton #76 (I-95 Northbound) - $32 million

2. Nashua #50 (Willow Spring Plaza) - $26.5 million

3. Hampton #73 (I-95 Southbound) - $25.8 million

4. Salem #34 (Rockingham Mall) - $25.2 million

5. Portsmouth #38 (Portsmouth Traffic Circle) - $23.7 million

6. Hooksett #66 (I-93 Northbound) - $20.3 million

7. Bedford #55 (Leavy Drive) - $17 million

8. Nashua #69 (Coliseum Ave)- $16.9 million

9. Hooksett #67 (I-93 Southbound) - $16.4 million

10. Londonderry #74 (5 Garden Lane) - $15.4 million