N.H. Part of Nationwide Settlement Against Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals

New Hampshire will get about $144,000 as part of a nationwide, multimillion-dollar settlement against a company accused of off-label marketing for four of its drugs.

All 50 states participated in the $13.5 million settlement against Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, or BIPI. The states claimed BIPI misrepresented the benefits of four specialty prescription drugs approved to treat ailments ranging from metabolic syndrome to platelet conditions: Micardis, Aggrenox, Atrovent and Combivent.

Senior Assistant Attorney General Jim Boffetti, who leads New Hampshire’s consumer protection unit, says the money the state gets from this settlement will likely go back to funding work on future consumer protection cases.

“This office and I think all attorneys general offices take the marketing of prescription drugs and especially allegations of deceptive marketing very seriously,” Boffetti said.

Under the terms of the settlement, the company also agreed to rein in financial incentives for any off-label uses of the drugs and to limit sampling of the drugs only to providers who treat conditions that line up with how the products are labeled.