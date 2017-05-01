N.H. in Recovery from Recent Drought, But That Doesn't Mean it Will Last

After last year’s severe drought conditions, many New Hampshire communities have seen a return to normal water levels. But state officials are still warning residents to remain cautious.

Last summer more than 50 communities in the state had restrictions on water usage. Winter precipitation cut that number drastically.

But state climatologist Mary Stampone says it’s unclear whether this recovery will continue.

“Drought is one of those things that can come up within a few months and one of the problems with it is about the time that people start to notice the decline of water availability, the things you need to do to ensure you have enough water, that time has already past,” Stampone said.

Stampone says those who rely on well water should be particularly cautious as it takes longer for their water levels to be restored.