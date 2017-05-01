N.H. in Recovery from Recent Drought, But That Doesn't Mean it Will Last

By 15 minutes ago
  • This map shows the area hit hardest by last year's drought.
    This map shows the area hit hardest by last year's drought.
    Credit US Drought Mitigation Center

After last year’s severe drought conditions, many New Hampshire communities have seen a return to normal water levels. But state officials are still warning residents to remain cautious.

Last summer more than 50 communities in the state had restrictions on water usage. Winter precipitation cut that number drastically.

But state climatologist Mary Stampone says it’s unclear whether this recovery will continue.

“Drought is one of those things that can come up within a few months and one of the problems with it is about the time that people start to notice the decline of water availability, the things you need to do to ensure you have enough water, that time has already past,” Stampone said.

Stampone says those who rely on well water should be particularly cautious as it takes longer for their water levels to be restored.

Tags: 
Drought

Related Content

Manchester Lifts Voluntary Water Restrictions After Drought Conditions Improve

By Apr 25, 2017

 

  The city of Manchester has lifted voluntary water restrictions put in place last fall during a drought because water levels are back at normal levels.

WMUR-TV reports Mayor Ted Gatsas said Monday that the city would be lifting any restrictions on water use, allowing people to freely water their lawns or fill their pools.

Officials announced that Lake Massabesic in Manchester and Tower Hill Pond in Auburn are finally at full capacity.

Officials: Southern N.H. At Risk For Wildfires

By Apr 13, 2017
Sam Evans-Brown / NHPR

State forestry officials are warning warm, dry weather is creating an increased threat of wildfires, especially in the southern part of the state.

Upside Of N.H.'s Drought: An Uptick In Moose Health

By Apr 11, 2017
northeast naturalist via Flickr Creative Commons

Last year's drought in New Hampshire was tough on farmers and towns. But it turns out to have been good for moose.

Preliminary numbers from a project that puts tracking collars on moose show that only one of the calves — the most vulnerable group — died from winter ticks this year. A year ago, nearly 75 percent of the calves tracked died.

Moose biologist Kristine Rines says many of the blood-sucking ticks died because they were deprived of moisture. But the ticks still have a long-term advantage, with shorter winters and moose density on their side.

Senate Votes In Favor Of Dairy Farmer Relief Program

By Feb 9, 2017
Hannah McCarthy/NHPR

Dairy farmers in the Granite State hurt by the recent drought are one step closer to a helping hand after the senate voted in favor of a financial relief program Thursday.