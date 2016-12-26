N.H. Retail Stores Expect Sales to Continue to Climb Post-Christmas

  • In Concord, several stores say this December's sales were among the best in years.
Many local stores across New Hampshire reported record sales this holiday shopping season. And that foot traffic is not expected to slow down this week.

In Concord, several stores say this December's sales were among the best in years. 

Kate Fleming of Intown Concord says some of that may be due to recent downtown construction finally wrapping up.

And with school vacation this week, along with people looking to make returns from the holiday, Fleming expects most stores will be just as busy as they were before Christmas. 

“A lot of people have been buying gift cards, so they are planning for next week to be just as busy with people coming back to redeem those," she said. "And I talked to one merchant who feels it is going to be so busy she ordered an additional shipment of inventory.”

Stores in Manchester also report an uptick in retail sales this holiday season. And despite snow in the forecast this week, Lauren Getts of the Manchester Chamber of Commerce thinks sales will continue to rise.

“I don’t think it is going to slow down – no. And we live in New Hampshire so the snow doesn’t really stop anybody," she said with a laugh.

 

