N.H. Robotics Education Fund Receives 'Overwhelming' Number of Applications from Schools

By 41 minutes ago

Credit Ryan Johnson / Flickr CC

The New Hampshire Department of Education says it has received an overwhelming number of applications for a new robotics grant program.

The department says nearly 100 schools have applied for the newly created New Hampshire Robotics Fund, which gives schools a financial boost to launch robotics teams.

Shannon McCracken teaches science, technology, and art at Farmington High School. She says the grant would offer new opportunities for her students.

“We’ll be using physics and math and science for the electronics and art for the logo design and a lot of personal skills, too. So the kids will all have to do a little bit of each of those things whether or not they know it.”

The applications have already exceeded the total dollar amount of the Robotics Fund, but in a statement, Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut says federal funding will help to cover the costs. 

The deadline for schools to apply has been extended to November 15th.

Tags: 
robotics
robots
Robotics Fund
schools
Education

Related Content

State Launches Fund to Kickstart More Robotics Clubs

By Sep 6, 2017
Todd Bookman/NHPR

Starting an after-school robotics club isn’t cheap. Students need tools and robot kits, and if they want to compete against other schools, they need to pay travel and entry fees.

Lawmakers, however, are of the opinion these kinds of clubs are a smart investment in the state’s future workforce, and they are ready to chip in. The Robotics Education Fund, which was initially created in 2014 but failed to get off the ground, has been rebooted and is now accepting applications for schools looking to get seed money to start a team.

N.H. Schools Respond to Allegations of Racist Attacks With Diversity Training, Soul Searching

By The Exchange Sep 22, 2017
Credit Johannes Thiel via Flickr cc

New Hampshire schools and communities have been doing some serious soul searching after reports of racist incidents in which children were allegedly harassed verbally and physically, resulting in neck injuries for one boy.

Right now, many are in response mode.

What are the best strategies in school settings for addressing racial tension or preventing it from happening in the first place? 