N.H. School District to Require Diversity Training After Racist Bullying Incident

By 6 minutes ago

The Oyster River School District will be requiring diversity training for all staff in the wake of an alleged racist bullying incident earlier this month.

Superintendent Jim Morse says the trainings will be led by a member of the state health department who specializes in racial minority affairs. Morse says the training will be required for every district employee, including himself.

“So, whether you’re a cook or a bus driver, whether you’re a teacher or a para, whether you’re an administrator – all that training is going to be offered over the next couple of months. And I’m going to be pulling people out of classrooms and out their job assignments in order to make sure we are who we say we are.”

Earlier this month a 7 year-old boy from a multiracial family was allegedly bullied with racist language and physically assaulted by another student while on the school bus.

The mandatory trainings come as similar steps are being taken in Claremont, where community leaders are grappling with an alleged lynching-style attack on a boy.

Tags: 
Oyster River School District
Diversity
Race
Seacoast

Related Content

Oyster River School District Grapples with Racist Incident on School Bus

By Sep 13, 2017
Oyster River School District

The Oyster River School District is grappling with a racially charged incident that took place on a school bus earlier this month.

Superintendent Jim Morse says he was taken aback by the revelation that an elementary school student from a biracial family had been bullied with racist language by another student on the bus.

He says the episode was out of character for the district which includes the towns of Durham, Madbury, and Lee.

Claremont Schools to Consider Anti-discrimination Policies, Teachings

By 4 hours ago
Britta Greene / NHPR

Over the next several months, the Claremont schools will take a closer look at issues of discrimination and bullying in the district. This comes after an alleged racially motivated attack of a young boy in town by local teenagers.