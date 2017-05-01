N.H. Senate Budget Writers to Hear From the Public on State Spending Priorities

After hearing from state agencies for several weeks, Senate budget writers will now hear from the public on how New Hampshire’s next two-year budget should look.

On Tuesday, the Senate Finance Committee is scheduled to hold a public hearing on the state budget from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. but lawmakers expect it to go even later.

This will be the committee’s only public hearing and dozens of people are expected to attend and voice their concerns.

Areas expected to get the most attention are funding for social services such as mental health, developmental disabilities and substance abuse.

The Senate has until June to draft its version of the budget.