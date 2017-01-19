N.H. Senate Passes Concealed Carry Gun Bill

The New Hampshire Senate has voted on party lines to allow people to carry a concealed weapon without a permit. With Republicans leaders and Governor Chris Sununu favoring the bill, it’s expected to become law.

Similar bills have cleared the GOP-controlled legislatures in the past but have been vetoed by Democratic governors. With Governor Sununu promising to sign this bill, Republicans are moving fast. Senate majority leader Jeb Bradley is the bill's lead sponsor.

“We are talking about law abiding citizens being able to protect themselves. We are not talking about criminals. This is not radical, this is not ideological -- this is practical.”

Democrats say current law, which allows people to carry guns openly but grants local police chiefs the power to decide if an applicant for a concealed permit is “suitable,” strikes the right balance.

Vermont and Maine already allow people to carry a concealed weapon without a permit. Vermont never required one; Maine lifted its requirement in 2015.

Police: 11-Year-Old Somersworth Student Brought Loaded Gun to School

By 8 hours ago
flickr/barjack

  Police in Somersworth, New Hampshire, say an 11-year-old brought a loaded gun to school.

Police say there's no evidence the gun was used or was intended to be used in any threatening manner at Somersworth Middle School on Wednesday.

It's not clear where the student got the firearm from. No one was hurt.

The Somersworth Police Department's juvenile division was handling the investigation.

N.H. Lawmaker Apologizes For Dropping Loaded Gun at Hearing

By Jan 13, 2017
Handbook of New Hampshire Elected Officials

A state representative faced a strong rebuke from the Speaker of the House after she dropped her loaded handgun while entering a House Education Committee hearing Thursday.

Milford Republican Carolyn Halstead apologized for the incident, in which her gun fell to the floor, but did not fire. She says it came loose from her waistband while she removed her backpack.

Legislative Spotlight: Concealed Carry & Right-to-Work

By The Exchange Jan 12, 2017
Todd Bookman

We tackle two of the hottest issues of the week at the Statehouse: repealing concealed carry and Right-to-Work legislation.  In the first half-hour we'll address SB12, which would allow gun owners to carry their weapons concealed without a special permit.  In the second half-hour, we look at SB11, which prohibits unions from collecting dues from nonmembers.  Both have come up repeatedly in recent years, but with Republicans in control of both the legislature and executive branch, they have a good chance of becoming law. 


Concealed Carry Repeal Heads to N.H. Senate After Clearing Committee

By Jan 10, 2017
AP

A bill looking to eliminate New Hampshire’s permit requirement for carrying a concealed firearm has passed committee and now heads to the full Senate for the third year in a row. 

State Senate Fails to Override Hassan's Veto of Concealed Carry Bill

By Sep 30, 2016
Daniel S. Hurd via Flickr CC

New Hampshire gun owners will still need a permit to carry a concealed weapon, after the Republican-led state Senate failed Thursday to overturn a bill vetoed by Gov. Maggie Hassan.

The bill, SB 336, would have repealed the requirement for such a permit. The vote came along party lines, with Democratic Senators like David Watters voting to sustain Hassan’s veto.

N.H. Lawmakers to Tackle Contentious Issues at Start of New Session

By Jan 9, 2017
Allegra Boverman for NHPR

Hearings for the new legislative session officially kick off this week in Concord. And lawmakers are getting right to business with two controversial bills already on the docket.

State Supreme Court Ruling Could Ease Concealed Carry Rules

By Jun 2, 2016
flickr/barjack

A ruling by the New Hampshire Supreme Court could make it easier for out-of-state gun owners to obtain concealed-carry licenses.

The court on Thursday sided with a New Jersey man who argued that the New Hampshire Department of Safety overstepped its authority in 2013 when it enacted new rules for nonresidents applying for concealed-carry permits. Under those rules, applicants must supply proof that they have such licenses in their home states.