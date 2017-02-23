N.H. Senate Passes 'Croydon Bill', A Victory For School Choice Advocates

By 1 hour ago

The state senate passed a bill today that would allow school districts to use tax money to send students to qualifying private schools if there is no public school available in the district.

The so-called Croydon Bill was born out of a legal dispute between the Croydon school board and state officials.

Croydon, which does not have a public school for grades 5-12, began paying for a handful of students to attend a private Montessori School in nearby Newport.

A judge ruled that illegal and ordered Croydon to stop the payments.

The issue became a flashpoint for school-choice advocates in the state, eventually inspiring this legislation, which if signed into law, would allow the Croydon school board to contract with the Montessori School again.

Governor Chris Sununu and state Department of Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut have both signaled their support for the bill.

Tags: 
croydon
School Choice

Related Content

Judge Denies State's Injunction To Stop Croydon School Choice Program

By Dec 16, 2015
evmaiden via Flickr Creative Commons

 

A judge has denied the state Department of Education's request to bar the Croydon School Board from using tax money to pay for some students' tuition at private schools.

Judge Brian Tucker ruled Monday that the request does not pass the test of looming "irreparable harm" needed for an immediate injunction. A hearing on the case is scheduled for Jan. 13, 2016.

AG Files Civil Complaint Over Croydon School Tuition Plan

By Nov 4, 2015

 

The New Hampshire Attorney General's Office has asked a judge to bar the Croydon School Board from using tax money to pay for some students' tuition at private schools.

The complaint asks for preliminary and permanent injunctions against Croydon. Officials gave the board until Sept. 28 to stop using public funds— more than $32,000 —to pay for four students studying this year at the Newport Montessori School.

Croydon's one school goes up through the fourth grade. Parents then have school choice, with most choosing Newport public schools.