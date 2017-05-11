N.H. Senate to Take Up Bills on Marijuana, Acupuncture

By 5 hours ago
  • Allegra Boverman for NHPR

The New Hampshire Senate Thursday will weigh in on a range of policy proposals, including a loosening of the state’s laws on marijuana. 

After years of rejecting measures to reduce penalties on marijuana, the Senate seems poised to change course. A bill that would make possession of three-fourths an ounce of marijuana a violation appears likely to pass. A similar measure has already passed the New Hampshire House - that called for up to an ounce.

The body will also take up a bill to add Post Dramatic Stress Disorder to the state’s medical marijuana laws, which received unanimous support out of committee.

There’s also a bill that would certify people to use acupuncture as a way to treat people battling substance abuse. Currently more than 20 states offer this treatment.

Bills being voted on Thursday that were unanimously rejected by committee include one to regulate the use of drones and one allowing those with medical marijuana cards to grow their own weed.

Tags: 
NH Politics
Marijuana Legalization

Related Content

N.H. Rep Behind "Red Pill" Reddit Forum Gets Committee Hearing

By May 9, 2017
Josh Rogers for NHPR

State Rep Robert Fisher of Laconia, who has rejected  called for his resignation – including from the governor - for his role in setting up an misogynistic online forum, went before a House committee Tuesday. Fisher argued that lawmakers are wasting their time focusing on him. But members of the Legislature and the public told lawmakers leaving Fisher alone would send a wrong message.

Weekly N.H. News Roundup: May 5, 2017

By The Exchange May 5, 2017

The NH House investigates Rep. Robert Fisher for alleged offensive and mysognistic "Red Pill" forum postings, and decides to include tweets by Rep. Sherry Frost in the inquiry. Full-day kindergarten gets the green light with a vote for full funding in the NH House. State health officials blame Dartmouth-Hitchcock for understaffing at the state mental hospital. 


After a Decade of Saying No, N.H. Senate Poised to Support Marijuana Decriminalization

By May 2, 2017
KATJA RUPP, FLICKR CREATIVE COMMONS

The New Hampshire Senate, which has historically rejected proposals to decriminalize marijuana, took a step toward breaking that streak Tuesday.