N.H. Senate to Vote on Whether to Extend Medicaid Expansion Another Five Years

By 9 hours ago
  • Sara Plourde for NHPR

A plan to extend New Hampshire’s Medicaid expansion will have its first big test on Thursday, when it goes before the full Senate for a vote.

The Senate finance committee gave a strong 10-1 endorsement to this Republican-backed plan just a few days ago.

The plan institutes what supporters are calling work and community engagement requirements — stipulating that most “able-bodied” adults would need to prove that they’re employed at least part-time, in school or in some kind of other qualifying activity in order to sign up for coverage.

It would also move patients off of the Obamacare insurance markets and into managed care plans, the model currently used by most of the state’s non-expansion Medicaid population.

Republicans who support the plan are adamant that it won't require any new state taxes or fees. Instead, they're banking on the idea that the federal government will help to cover most of New Hampshire's share.

Their plan also taps into the state's alcohol treatment fund would cover the remaining costs —  which has alarmed some recovery advocates who worry it would take away valuable resources at a time when many other programs are stretched thin for funding.

The state says about 7,500 people are getting addiction treatment through expanded Medicaid on a quarterly basis. 

Related Content

N.H. Seeks OK to Use Medicaid Money At Revamped Sununu Center, Other Treatment Facilities

By Feb 28, 2018

A Medicaid rule that's been on the books since the program was created bars states from using federal money on care provided in many residential mental health and substance use treatment facilities with more than 16 beds.

Deadline Looming, Granite Staters Urge Lawmakers to Renew Medicaid Expansion

By Feb 20, 2018
Casey McDermott / NHPR

People traveled from all corners of the state Tuesday afternoon to urge New Hampshire lawmakers to renew Medicaid expansion, which is set to expire at the end of this year.

Republicans Unveil Plan for Extending N.H. Medicaid, Relying On Money From Feds and Alcohol Fund

By Feb 16, 2018
Sara Plourde/NHPR

Supporters and opponents alike are gearing up for a high-stakes battle over the future of the of the state’s Medicaid expansion to start in earnest next week — when Senate Republicans will formally present their plan for extending the program another five years.

N.H. Medicaid Update

By The Exchange Feb 7, 2018

We learn the latest about new Medicaid guidelines released by the Trump Administration, in which states, including New Hampshire, will now be allowed to impose work requirements on some recipients of Medicaid. State lawmakers are currently debating whether to extend the Medicaid expansion program beyond the end of 2018, when it is due to sunset. 